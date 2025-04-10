403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
With 150 Brands, Old Doha Port Launches Inaugural Fishing Exhibition
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) CEO of Old Doha Port Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla announced the inauguration of the first edition of the Fishing Exhibition at the Old Doha Port. The event features over 30 exhibitors and more than 150 brands, running for four days, including weekends.
In his opening speech at the exhibition, Al Mulla emphasized that the event welcomes visitors, fishing enthusiasts, and sea lovers daily from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Mina Park.
He described the exhibition as a comprehensive platform showcasing the rich maritime heritage while blending traditional sea crafts with the technological advancements of the maritime sector.
He said that the exhibition coincides with the start of the fishing season in the region, wishing it to become an annual destination for sea enthusiasts, providing all essential supplies and equipment for the fishing season.
He expressed hopes that the exhibition will become a community celebration, highlighting Qatar's maritime culture and traditional crafts, which reflect a deep-rooted connection to the sea as a cornerstone of its culture and heritage.
Al Mulla also noted that organizing the exhibition demonstrates the port's commitment to supporting marine sports and activities, enhancing events nationwide, and utilizing the port's transformed infrastructure. This transformation has made the port a vibrant destination for events and competitions that serve all community segments and enrich the country's event calendar.
The exhibition offers several interactive activities, live artistic performances, and exciting competitions, including a fishing contest whose winners will be crowned on the final day. Visitors will also have the opportunity to sample various traditional Qatari-inspired dishes.
Al Mulla highlighted that the first edition of the exhibition represents a permanent addition to the national events calendar focused on Qatar's rich maritime heritage. It aligns with the port's strategy to promote marine tourism through pioneering events like the Qatar Boat Show, strengthening the port's position as a leading destination for marine-related activities and events.
In his opening speech at the exhibition, Al Mulla emphasized that the event welcomes visitors, fishing enthusiasts, and sea lovers daily from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Mina Park.
He described the exhibition as a comprehensive platform showcasing the rich maritime heritage while blending traditional sea crafts with the technological advancements of the maritime sector.
He said that the exhibition coincides with the start of the fishing season in the region, wishing it to become an annual destination for sea enthusiasts, providing all essential supplies and equipment for the fishing season.
He expressed hopes that the exhibition will become a community celebration, highlighting Qatar's maritime culture and traditional crafts, which reflect a deep-rooted connection to the sea as a cornerstone of its culture and heritage.
Al Mulla also noted that organizing the exhibition demonstrates the port's commitment to supporting marine sports and activities, enhancing events nationwide, and utilizing the port's transformed infrastructure. This transformation has made the port a vibrant destination for events and competitions that serve all community segments and enrich the country's event calendar.
The exhibition offers several interactive activities, live artistic performances, and exciting competitions, including a fishing contest whose winners will be crowned on the final day. Visitors will also have the opportunity to sample various traditional Qatari-inspired dishes.
Al Mulla highlighted that the first edition of the exhibition represents a permanent addition to the national events calendar focused on Qatar's rich maritime heritage. It aligns with the port's strategy to promote marine tourism through pioneering events like the Qatar Boat Show, strengthening the port's position as a leading destination for marine-related activities and events.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment