Amir Receives Phone Call From French President
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron.
During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries, ways to enhance them, and key regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
