Amir Receives Phone Call From French President

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries, ways to enhance them, and key regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.