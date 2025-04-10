African Countries Urged To Embrace Digitization To Advance Socioeconomic Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Djibouti City: Experts and policymakers have urged African countries to seize the opportunities presented by digital transformation to advance continental socioeconomic development aspirations.

They made the call Tuesday during a high-level meeting on Africa's digital transformation in Djibouti City on the margins of the second edition of the Djibouti Forum.

The forum, an international business conference, was held from Sunday to Tuesday under the theme "Unleashing Opportunities for Regional and Global Growth."

Addressing the meeting, Djibouti's Minister of Digital Economy and Innovation Mariam Hamadou Ali said the digital transformation agenda poses both challenges and opportunities for Africa's development ambition.

She emphasized the necessity of leveraging digitization to enhance socioeconomic development across the continent.

Embracing digitization and investing in human capital and infrastructure could significantly contribute to job creation and promote both national and continental socioeconomic development and integration, the minister said, noting that many African countries face high unemployment.

Djibouti is "well-positioned" to take advantage of the continent's digital transformation efforts, thanks in part to its strategic location and investments in infrastructure development, Ali said.

A key asset in Djibouti's pursuit of digital transformation opportunities is its network of undersea cables and data centers, offering the country a competitive advantage to capitalize on advancements in the sector, she said.

Experts and policymakers at the meeting emphasized the transformative potential of digitization and information and communications technology (ICT) in driving economic growth and investment opportunities in Africa and other emerging markets.

They stressed the importance of ensuring reliable and affordable access to internet services, financial resources, and skilled human capital as essential components for advancing digital transformation across the continent.

Lacina Kone, chief executive officer of Smart Africa, a continental alliance working on enhanced access to and utilization of ICT across Africa, said that with the right partnerships and investments, the African continent has the potential to become a significant player in the global digital economy.

He highlighted the urgent need to foster "trust and partnership" between the public and private sectors.

Kone stressed the importance of improving access to capital and creating a conducive environment for investment in the sector.

Such initiatives would have a ripple effect in terms of significantly enhancing the private sector's role in Africa's digital transformation agenda, he said.

During the discussions, participants emphasized Djibouti's unique advantages in emerging as a leader in digital transformation. They urged African nations to prioritize this sector as a vital enabler for broader economic transformation.