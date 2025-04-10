Trips By Car Between Canada, US Decline Sharply
Ottawa: Canadian-resident return trips from the United States and US-resident trips to Canada by automobile continued to decline, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
According to the latest travel numbers issued by the national statistical agency, the number of Canadian-resident return trips by automobile from the United States totaled 1.5 million in March, a steep decline, or down 31.9 percent, from the same month in 2024.
March 2025 marked the third consecutive month of year-over-year decline, added the agency.
Meanwhile the number of U.S.-resident trips to Canada by automobile was 770,400, a decline of 10.6 percent from the same month in 2024. This was the second consecutive month of year-over-year decline, said the agency.
Amid the tariff war with the United States, the Canadian government is encouraging Canadian consumers to shop and travel within Canada.
