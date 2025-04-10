403
45 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Strip Since Dawn Wednesday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn Wednesday has risen to 45, including 35 in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, which witnessed two bloody massacres within a few hours.
The Civil Defense in Gaza said in a statement that the first massacre in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood resulted in the loss of 19 people from one family, including 7 children and 8 women, in addition to 15 martyrs from other families.
This brings the death toll in this attack to approximately 30, according to initial estimates, in addition to dozens of wounded.
In other field developments, a Palestinian was killed and others were wounded this evening as a result of Israeli warplanes bombing the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Local sources reported that the air force targeted the Qizan Abu Rashwan area, resulting in casualties, while a drone strike on Al-Jami'in Street in the town of Khuza'a, east of the city, resulted in a number of injuries.
Since the resumption of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, the death toll has reached approximately 1,500, most of them children and women, in addition to thousands of wounded.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced earlier Wednesday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 50,846 martyrs and 115,729 wounded.
