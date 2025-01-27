Tempur-Pedic® And Calm Are Enhancing The Multisensory Experience Of TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Bases To Help Users Fall Asleep Faster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The collaboration will develop exclusive content that aims to improve sleep routines and foster deep, restful sleep for consumers.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX ), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced a partnership between Tempur-Pedic® and Calm, the leading app to help people sleep more, stress less and live mindfully. The collaboration will develop exclusive content that aims to improve sleep routines and foster deep, restful sleep for consumers using TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Bases.

"We know that 70% of consumers struggle to fall asleep, with 64% telling us they need a clear mind to do so*," said Jill Johnson, VP of Marketing for Tempur-Pedic. "That's why our TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Bases, which are designed to help users fall asleep faster, continue to gain momentum in the marketplace. This new partnership with Calm will help us take relaxation and mindfulness to the next level."

"Sleep is a critical component of mental wellness," said Fergal Walker, VP of Partnerships for Calm. "By combining our expertise in sleep and mindfulness content with Tempur-Pedic's innovative smart base technology, we're creating a truly immersive experience that will help people fall asleep easier and wake up feeling more restored."

Recognizing the significant impact of good sleep on long-term health and wellness, Tempur-Pedic launched its latest generation of TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Bases powered by Sleeptracker-AI® in 2023. These bases are designed to help consumers fall asleep faster through relaxation programs and to minimize sleep disruptors like snoring.

The Sleeptracker-AI app will offer access to Calm's exclusive Sleep Stories®, soundscapes, and guided sleep meditations, all curated by Tempur-Pedic and Calm later this Spring. The TEMPUR-Ergo ProSmart Bases will allow users to hear and feel this content through the mattress, providing a true multisensory experience that facilitates relaxation and easier sleep. This exclusive content will be available for both current and future owners of TEMPUR-Ergo ProSmart Bases.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 750+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

About Calm

Calm is a consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. With the #1 app to help you sleep more, stress less and live mindfully as well as a growing library of digital, evidence-based mental health programs, Calm offers trusted support for individuals and organizations alike. Our flagship consumer app provides personalized content and activities – featuring a range of experts and beloved celebrity voices. Our workplace and healthcare solutions take a consumer-friendly approach to mental health support delivered on a HIPAA-compliant platform to drive positive health and business outcomes. Named a TIME100 Most Influential Company, Calm has more than 150 million downloads and supports more than 3,500 organizations across seven languages and 190 countries. To learn more, visit calm.

