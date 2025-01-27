90% of GCC CEOs confident of revenue growth in 2025: PwC's 28th Annual CEO Survey

(MENAFN- PwC Middle East) 21 January 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates - CEOs in the Middle East are among the most confident globally about revenue growth in 2025, as revealed in PwC’s 28th Annual CEO Survey. Yet the survey also finds that regional chief executives are acutely aware of the huge wave of disruptive change, primarily driven by AI, climate challenges and an intensifying competition over new domains of growth as industry lines blur. In summary, the survey reveals that our region’s CEOs are striking a difficult balance - capturing the significant market opportunities today while also reinventing their businesses for tomorrow.

PwC’s annual survey of CEOs globally and across the Middle East reflects the collective voice of business leaders - offering valuable insights into the opportunities they see, the challenges they face and the path forward. This year the survey captured more Middle East responses than ever before, with almost 300 chief executives sharing their views.

The regional findings reveal strong confidence amongst CEOs in their companies' revenue growth, with those in the GCC particularly optimistic about revenue growth in 2025 (at 90%). 61% of GCC CEOs also expect to increase headcount this year, compared to just 42% of their global peers, and up from 55% in 2024. However, one third (34%) cited skills shortages as a major concern.



Commenting on the findings, Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said: "The Middle East’s optimism reflects a remarkable ability to adapt and innovate in the face of global challenges. CEOs in the region are adopting bold strategies to drive growth and competitiveness, advance sustainability and integrate AI into their businesses. These efforts are reinforcing the region’s role as a dynamic hub for business and investment, ensuring long-term value creation for stakeholders and communities alike."

For our CEOs the urgency to reinvent is clear. A striking 60% of regional CEOs now believe their businesses will not survive ‘within the next 10 years or less’ without significant adaptation - a notable increase from last year, when less than half expressed similar concerns.

CEOs in the Middle East recognise that traditional models of business are increasingly unsustainable in the face of transformative catalytic shifts, primarily driven by AI, the climate crisis and industry convergence. A notable 88% of GCC CEOs have adopted GenAI in the last 12 months, exceeding global averages and reflecting greater confidence in the technology’s potential. 70% of GCC CEOs also believe that GenAI will increase profitability in 2025. On climate, 79% of regional CEOs have initiated climate-friendly investments in the last five years. Also CEOs recognise that there is fierce competition over new domains of growth as industry lines blur. This is highlighted by 43% of regional CEOs indicating that they are already competing in new sectors or industries, 53% have targeted a new customer base within the last five years and 72% expect to do a deal outside of their industry or sector in the next three years.

Stephen Anderson, Partner, Middle East Strategy Leader, PwC Middle East commented: "Middle East CEOs are more confident than their global peers, capturing the significant market opportunities in our region, while also proactively reinventing their businesses. Our confident CEOs are embracing AI, adapting their businesses for the opportunities and threats associated with climate change and fiercely competing outside of their industry to capture new value domains.”

Alongside growth and reinvention, regional CEOs remain vigilant over the increasing threat landscape. GCC CEOs cited cyber security as their main concern, closely followed by geopolitical risk, macroeconomic volatility and technological disruption.



Country insights



UAE: Confident and increasingly active on the global stage

● 90% of CEOs are confident of revenue growth in 2025.

● 60% of CEOs expect to increase headcount within 12 months

● Global CEOs rank the UAE as the seventh most attractive destination for investment, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global economy.

● 93% of CEOs have adopted AI in the last 12 months.

● 63% of UAE CEOs plan to make at least one acquisition over the next three years.

KSA: A vision for sustained growth

● 98% of CEOs are confident of revenue growth in 2025.

● 70% of CEOs expect to increase headcount within 12 months

● 81% of CEOs have adopted AI in the last 12 months.

● 64% of CEOs plan to make at least one acquisition over the next three years

Qatar: A focus on emerging opportunities

● 87% of CEOs are confident of revenue growth in 2025.

● 53% of CEOs expect to increase headcount within 12 months.

● 90% of CEOs have adopted AI in the last 12 months.

● 33% of CEOs have begun competing in new industries or sectors in the last five years.

Oman: Positive economic growth and climate action

● 87% of CEOs are confident of revenue growth in 2025.

● 69% of CEOs expect to increase headcount within 12 months.

● 87% of CEOs have adopted AI in the last 12 months.

● 36% of CEOs have begun competing in new industries or sectors in the last five years.

Egypt: A strong recovery and an optimistic outlook

● 88% of CEOs are confident of revenue growth in 2025.

● 69% of CEOs expect to increase headcount within 12 months.

● 78% of CEOs have adopted AI in the last 12 months.

● 56% of CEOs have begun competing in new industries or sectors in the last five years.

Jordan: Economic resilience amid regional challenges

● 75% of CEOs are confident of revenue growth in 2025.

● 50% of CEOs expect to increase headcount within 12 months.

● 82% of CEOs have adopted AI in the last 12 months.

● 54% of CEOs have begun competing in new industries or sectors in the last five years

CEOs in the Middle East cite cyber risks, geopolitical conflict, tech disruption and a shortage of skilled workers among their main concerns for 2025.

Click here to read the full report





