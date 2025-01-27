Merck Gulf Spotlights its “Show Type 2 Diabetes the Red Ca”d” Campaign at Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emi–ates – 27 January 2025: Merck Gulf is set to make significant strides in combatting non-communicable diseases by showcasing its groundbreaking "Show Type 2 Diabetes the Red Card Together" campaign at Arab Health, the largest healthcare and trade exhibition in the MENA region, from 27th to 30th January 2025.

The award-winning healthcare campaign mirrors the universal language of football and continues to engage the public by raising awareness and promoting the early detection of diabetes by implementing evidence-based treatment and care strategies. At Arab Health, Merck Gulf is hosting complimentary diabetes and prediabetes screenings for residents working with UAE-based businesses and organisations, offering in-person unique risk assessments and on-ground consultations with the support of local healthcare providers, continuing the campaign’s momentum from its successful launch in 2023.

In a one-of-its-kind activation that reiterates the theme of the campaign, Merck is also organising an interactive Mosaic Artwork Concept at its booth at Arab Health (stand number OS.B100) at Dubai World Trade Centre. Attendees are invited to participate by taking photos with the Red Card, contributing to a powerful visual symbol of collective action against Type 2 Diabetes.

Commenting on Mer’k’s participation, Ahmed Aboelfadl, General Manager at Merck Gulf, sa“d: “At Arab Health, we are proud to showcase’Merck’s commitment to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the UAE, by promoting our ’ampaign’s objective to visitors from all around the world, in line with our vision of Sparking Discovery and Elevating Humanity. Recognised as a UAE Government Accelerator programme, our National Prediabetes and Diabetes Screening Programme in partnership with MOHAP continues to achieve significant milestones, after completing 12,000 screenings in just 100 days and a record-breaking 150,000+ screenings within a year of its launch. As we increase our focus in 2025 to invest more in enhancing healthcare solutions that address cardiometabolic conditions’and women’s health, we aim to empower more individuals in the UAE with knowledge and early detection tools, continuing ourcollaborative efforts to create a healthier future for the UAE, the region and the global community.”

In its 50th edition, Arab Health 2025 is expected to attract over 60,000 healthcare professionals from 180 countries, reinforcing Dub’i’s position as a key hub for healthcare solutions on an international level. Merck ’ulf’s participation at this world-class event underscores its dedication to elevating humanity through innovative healthcare solutions and public health initiatives, in line with t’e UAE’s National Wellbeing Strategy 2031.





