Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective To Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Ventures , the venture capital arm of Gate.io, is proud to announce its membership in the newly launched Morph Venture Capital Collective, a prestigious of top-tier venture capital firms supporting cutting-edge consumer blockchain projects. This strategic partnership will enable Gate Ventures to further expand its portfolio in the blockchain space, particularly within the Morph ecosystem, which focuses on fostering the mass adoption of blockchain technology.

The Morph VC Collective aims to connect promising blockchain projects with a diverse group of reputable venture capitalists, including Pantera Capital, Spartan Group, Foresight Ventures, and now, Gate Ventures. By joining this collaborative initiative, Gate Ventures will contribute to the collective's mission to support sustainable growth for consumer blockchain applications, offering funding, strategic partnerships, and mentorship to accelerate the development and market access of emerging projects.

"We're excited to be part of the Morph VC Collective, a key initiative that aligns with our mission to support blockchain innovation," said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner of Gate Ventures. "By collaborating with other leading VCs, we're helping bridge the gap between groundbreaking blockchain projects and the resources they need to succeed. Morph's ecosystem is primed to drive the next wave of consumer adoption, and we are proud to be part of this transformative movement."

Morph's initiative will provide blockchain projects building in its ecosystem with invaluable exposure to top-tier investors and guidance to navigate the early stages of growth. Projects will be assessed based on technical feasibility, team composition, scalability, market potential, and more, ensuring that the most promising applications receive the support they need to thrive.

As part of this collaboration, Gate Ventures will also have access to a curated pipeline of high-potential projects within the Morph ecosystem, further strengthening its commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of blockchain applications.

"We're excited to welcome Gate Ventures to the Morph VC Collective. Their addition further strengthens our network of strategic partners working to accelerate mainstream blockchain adoption. Together with our growing coalition of leading VCs, we're building a robust support system that empowers teams to create impactful consumer applications." said Cecilia Hsueh, CEO of Morph.

With a strong focus on mass adoption, Morph's innovative platform is designed to cater to mainstream audiences, including gamers and social media users, making it a perfect match for Gate Ventures' investment philosophy. Together, the two entities aim to drive the widespread use of blockchain technology and revolutionize the way decentralized applications interact with everyday users.

About Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures , the venture capital arm of is focused on investments in decentralized infrastructure, middleware, and applications that will reshape the world in the Web 3.0 age. Working with industry leaders across the globe, Gate Ventures helps promising teams and startups that possess the ideas and capabilities needed to redefine social and financial interactions.

About Morph

Morph is the pioneering consumer layer, acting as the distribution hub for the resources builders need to launch and scale for the mass market. It leverages a hybrid solution of ZK and Optimistic roll-up technology and a decentralized sequencer to enable limitless possibilities within mainstream audiences, making it a user-friendly option for developers who require a chain to build these types of apps.

