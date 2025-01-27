UN announces 60-day deadline set by the ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hezbollah had not been met

(MENAFN) The United Nations announced on Sunday that the 60-day deadline set by the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which was established in November 2024, had not been met. The deadline, which was supposed to lead to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, expired early Sunday morning, but Israeli remain in some border areas, violating the terms of the agreement.



In a joint statement, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Commander-in-Chief General Aroldo Lazaro highlighted that while violence levels in southern Lebanon have significantly decreased, conditions are not yet favorable for the safe return of displaced citizens to their villages along the Blue Line. The UN also reiterated that violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 continue to occur daily.



Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River, and the deployment of Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces in the region. The UN emphasized that full compliance with both the November ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701 is necessary to ensure security, stability, and prosperity for both Israel and Lebanon.



The statement also acknowledged the Lebanese Armed Forces' efforts to deploy in areas from which Israeli forces have withdrawn and their role in supporting humanitarian assistance to affected communities. Additionally, the UN stressed that the ongoing process of forming a new government in Lebanon, following the election of President Joseph Aoun in January, is crucial for rebuilding trust and supporting the country's recovery and growth.

