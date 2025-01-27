Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian citizens start returning to northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian citizens began returning to the northern Gaza Strip on Monday morning after enduring over 15 months of Israel's brutal war against the enclave's residents. Israeli 12 reported that Israeli military forces began pulling back from the Netzarim axis, which had separated the northern and southern parts of Gaza since the start of Israel's ground operations on October 27, 2023.



The Israeli military announced late on Sunday that displaced Palestinians could return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip starting at 7:00 AM local time (8:00 AM Mecca time). Army spokesperson Avichai Adraee confirmed that Palestinians could return on foot via the Netzarim road and Rashid Street, while vehicles would be allowed to travel after an inspection at 9:00 AM via Salah al-Din road. Israeli Army Radio stated that vehicles would be inspected by a private American company before traveling north. The IDF issued warnings advising Palestinians against approaching military positions in the southern Gaza Strip, including the Rafah crossing, as well as against entering the sea, fishing, or diving in the coming days.



The return of displaced Palestinians follows a deal brokered between Israel and Hamas, allowing for the release of six Israeli prisoners, including members of the Jewish community, in exchange for the return of the displaced. Additionally, Qatar facilitated an agreement in which Hamas would release more prisoners in stages, with the understanding that Israel would allow the return of displaced citizens to northern Gaza. Hamas confirmed it provided a list of Israeli prisoners to the mediators, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conditioned the return of Palestinian citizens to northern Gaza on the release of Israeli prisoners. Disagreements have arisen regarding the classification of certain prisoners, with Israel viewing some as civilians, while Palestinian resistance groups consider them military figures. This development follows the ceasefire that began on January 19, with negotiations continuing for a second and third phase under the mediation of Cairo, Doha, and Washington.

