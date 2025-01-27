Trump administration works on asylum deal with El Salvador

(MENAFN) The administration is working on an asylum deal with El Salvador that would allow the United States to deport migrants to El Salvador under the Safe Third Country Agreement. According to CBS News, this arrangement would prevent non-Salvadoran immigrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. by instructing them to apply for asylum in El Salvador instead, which would be classified as a safe country for such claims.



This plan revives a previous agreement with El Salvador that was never implemented, but later dismantled under President Biden's administration. The agreement would be a significant move in the Trump administration's strict immigration policy, as it would enable deportations from a broader range of countries, including Venezuela, to El Salvador. This aligns with Trump’s goal of ending illegal immigration from Central American countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, which are major sources of migrants to the U.S. The Trump administration has also announced its intentions to begin the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history, targeting nearly 20 million undocumented immigrants.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132485