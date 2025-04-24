Pahalgam Fallout: Kashmiri Students Report Assaults, Forced Evictions

The J&K Students Association has raised alarm over what it calls a“growing wave of targeted violence” against Kashmiri students outside the region. According to the association's national convenor, Nasir Khuehami, multiple distress calls have been received from students in Dehradun, Chandigarh, Noida, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

“The situation is becoming increasingly grim. Kashmiri students are being intimidated, labelled as terrorists, and physically assaulted. In Dehradun, a video circulated by the Hindu Raksha Dal warned Kashmiri Muslim students to leave the city by 10 am today,” Khuehami said.

In one of the most disturbing incidents, students from the Universal Group of Institutions in Derabassi, Chandigarh, were allegedly attacked inside their hostel late at night.“Their rooms were broken into, they were beaten with sharp weapons, their clothes were torn, and one student suffered serious injuries,” Khuehami added.

He noted this was the seventh such incident reported since the deadly attack on tourists in Baisaran, also known as 'Mini Switzerland'. In Noida, a Kashmiri student was reportedly assaulted on the campus of Amity University.

In Uttarakhand, Kashmiri students from BFIT College, Sudhowala, fled toward Jolly Grant Airport fearing for their safety after threats from right-wing groups went viral on social media.

Khuehami also highlighted similar cases in Himachal Pradesh, where students in Arni University (Indora) and Kangra were allegedly harassed and assaulted. In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, landlords are reportedly forcing Kashmiri tenants to vacate their accommodations immediately, citing security concerns.

“Students are living in fear. They're being coerced into leaving their colleges and hostels, often with no place to go,” Khuehami said.

The association has activated a dedicated helpline and response team to provide on-ground support and coordinate with local authorities. National President of the Association, Ummar Jamal, urged immediate intervention from state governments and educational institutions.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to the growing crisis, stating that the J&K government is in close contact with the governments of the concerned states.“I'm in touch with my counterparts and have requested that they ensure the safety of all Kashmiri students,” he said.

The Pahalgam attack has sent shockwaves through the Valley, prompting an unprecedented shutdown across Kashmir in protest-a rare response in over three decades of conflict.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also said that she also spoke with the Home Minister, requesting him to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening Kashmiri students and traders.

“Spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to extend my deepest condolences & also express solidarity with bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the nation in this hour of mourning. Also requested him to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening Kashmiri students & traders across various states,” she said.

She also urged the Home Minister to intervene without delay to ensure their safety and protection wherever such incidents are being reported.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone also raised concern over reports of Kashmiri students being harassed, beaten up and bullied across the country.

“There have been many incidents across the country wherein Kashmiri students are being harassed, beaten up, bullied and even asked to vacate their residential premises. I request the union government to please ensure the safety of Kashmiri students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head cleric of Jamia Masjid, expressed concern over the attack on Kashmiris outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“Fear and distress expressed by Kashmiris outside, especially students who are being attacked in the aftermath of the dastardly Pahalgam incident seen on videos circulating, is deeply concerning. Urge the concerned authorities to immediately intervene and ensure their safety and protection,” Mirwaiz wrote.

Students Advised to 'Stay Indoors, Avoid Confrontation'

Amid rising tensions and reports of harassment following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued a public advisory urging Kashmiri students across India to prioritise their safety.

In a strongly worded statement, JKSA condemned the April 22 attack, calling it“an act of cowardice and brutality.” The association reiterated that“no ideology or cause can ever justify such barbarity,” and expressed solidarity with the victims' families, saying,“Our prayers are with them. This tragedy has shaken us all.”

The advisory, issued late Tuesday, urged Kashmiri students to stay indoors, avoid public confrontations, and refrain from engaging in inflammatory or political content online. It comes amid growing reports of students from the region facing threats, intimidation, and physical assaults in states like Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

JKSA national president Ummar Jamal said the association had been receiving a flurry of distress calls from students.“I was getting calls as late as 3 am. The situation in Uttarakhand is particularly tense after a threatening video went viral, demanding Kashmiri Muslim students vacate the state by morning. This has caused panic not just in Dehradun but in other parts of the country as well,” Jamal said.

The association has activated a dedicated response team and is coordinating with local authorities to assist affected students.“We are advising students to stay calm, document incidents, reach out to local police, and report through social media platforms like Twitter,” Jamal added.

JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami confirmed that the association had received reports of 8 to 9 incidents of targeted harassment, with calls pouring in from cities including Chandigarh, Prayagraj, and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

“In many of these cases, students are being directly threatened or pressured to vacate accommodations. We've been flooded with calls and messages seeking help,” Khuehami said.

While student activists have been on the frontlines assisting those in distress, the association urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to step in more proactively.“Verbal support from senior leaders is not enough. This needs urgent intervention at the highest level,” Jamal stated.

JKSA also cautioned students against engaging in“misplaced bravado.”“Focus on your safety, your studies, and maintaining peace. Don't get provoked by those trying to exploit this tragedy for political ends,” Jamal said.

To provide timely assistance, JKSA has also released a set of helpline numbers for Kashmiri students: 9149676014, 7006922289, 8825005327, 9906299199, 9602689622, 6006169477, 8082602445, 9149500623, 6006333584. Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission in New Delhi has set up 24×7 helplines to extend support to those facing difficulties: 7303620090, 9682389265, 9419158581, 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021, 01126112022.

Dispatch Officials For Student Safety: Ruhullah To CM

Meanwhile Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency and senior National Conference leader, Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Thursday urged the Chief Minister to depute as many officials as possible to other states of the country to ensure security of the Kashmiri students studying there and assist them in case they want to return home.

Ruhullah spoke to the media soon after attending the All Party Meeting called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the backdrop of the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 27 tourists and a local.

Asked to comment on Indus Water Treaty suspension decided by the union government soon after the attack, Ruhullah refused to speak on the issue- terming it the prerogative of the union dispensation.

He, however, added that the meeting expressed concern over the safety and security of the Jammu and Kashmir residents especially the students who at present are in different states.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir who are currently in other states of the country-their safety and security must be ensured. A special assembly session is being called where this will be discussed. Many students are stranded, crying for help, demanding to be rescued. Incidents have been reported from various places where such things have been seen. We have also raised this here with the Chief Minister, saying that the government should send as many officials as possible to different states so that if anyone wishes to return, their safe return can be facilitated with security. They should also engage with the governments of those states to ensure their safety. Additionally, the helplines that have been opened need to be expanded further. Logistic support and any other necessary assistance for these students must be ensured-this was discussed here,” Ruhullah said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now