Catholic Monsignor Stuart Hall and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leave St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne on Tuesday. The death of Pope Francis caused a brief pause in campaigning. AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Scares And Stunts In The Home Stretch: Election Special Podcast


2025-04-24 07:13:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Michelle Grattan and Amanda Dunn discuss the fourth week of the 2025 election campaign.

While the death of Pope Francis interrupted campaigning for a while, the leaders had another debate on Tuesday night and the opposition (belatedly) put out its defence policy.


