Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prior Permission Now Mandatory For Kashmir Border Area Visits

Prior Permission Now Mandatory For Kashmir Border Area Visits


2025-04-24 07:06:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The administration in North Kashmir's Kupwara has issued an advisory urging all visitors and members of the public to obtain prior permission before travelling to the border areas of the district, including Karnah, Keran, Machil, and the Bungus Valley.

According to the advisory, permission must be obtained online at .“In case of any inconvenience, the public is advised to contact the 24×7 District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, or the Police Control Rooms in Kupwara and Handwara. The DEOC can be reached at 01955-253522 or via email at [email protected] . Dedicated helpline numbers, including 9419268121 (Aabid Nabi) and 7006187901, are also available for assistance,” the advisory states further added that all government and private schools must seek prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner's Office through the Chief Education Officer before organising tours or picnics to these areas.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Locals' Bravery Shines Through Pahalgam Tragedy Rahul Gandhi To Visit J&K Today

MENAFN24042025000215011059ID1109470880

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search