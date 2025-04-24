Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Receives Call From Uzbek Counterpart


2025-04-24 07:07:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday received a phone call from his Uzbek counterpart Baxtiyor Saidov.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said Al-Yahya received a call from Uzbekistan were discussions with Saidov were held revolving around bilateral relations that link the two brotherly countries and ways of strengthening and developing them, in addition to covering regional and international
