First Stage Of '25 Kuwait Open Tennis Championship Concludes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- The first stage of the 2025 Kuwait Open Tennis Championship wrapped up on Thursday, featuring around 300 players across seven competitions.
Hassan Al-Mousa took first place in men's singles, while Yaqoub Mohammed and Bader Al-Qahtani won in men's doubles. Mohammed Yaqoub (under 14) and Hassan Al-Ali (under 10) claimed top honors in junior categories.
At the same time, Samou Al-Dubous won the women's singles, and Yasmine Al-Shamali and Dana Al-Fulaij triumphed in women's doubles.
Yasmina Bahrouh excelled in junior girls' singles (under 16). Organized by the Kuwait Tennis Federation, the championship began on April 18, with the second stage starting soon and winners announced by May 1. (end)
