Kashmir Weather: Rains Expected Till April 26

Jammu and Kashmir's deficit rainfall has reduced further after the recent heavy wet spell.

The data prepared by the local Meteorological department reveals that the present deficit rainfall in J&K from March 01, 2025 to April 23, 2025 has reduced to 32 per cent with Srinagar, the summer capital of the region, recording an average rainfall.

Against the normal precipitation of 231 mm, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a rainfall of 156.2 mm in the last 54 days, the data revealed.

Besides Srinagar, the other stations including Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kupwara and Ramban have recorded an average rainfall during the period.

However, Anantnag, Budgam, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Shopian and Udhampur have recorded deficit rainfall upto 59 per cent during the period while Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi and Samba have recorded large deficit rainfall upto 99 percent.

Meanwhile, the light rains lashed the parts of Kashmir this afternoon followed by the gusty winds at multiple places.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of a brief spell of light rain and thundershowers for the next two days.

However, he said that the weather is expected to remain dry from April 27 to May 02.

