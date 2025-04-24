Locals' Bravery Shines Through Pahalgam Tragedy

Nazakat Ahmad Shah, a 28-year-old tourist guide from Halwan Ganiegund, was leading a group of 11 tourists from Chhattisgarh through the scenic trails of Kashmir. What started as a peaceful stroll in the lush surroundings of Baisaran turned into chaos when sudden gunshots pierced the afternoon calm.

“At first, I thought someone had lit firecrackers,” Nazakat recalled.“But then I saw people diving to the ground-and I knew it was gunfire.”

What happened next was a moment of pure instinct. Nazakat, ignoring the hail of bullets, picked up three children from the group and motioned the rest to follow. Through a narrow opening in the park boundary, he led the terrified tourists to safety.

All the while, his heart raced-not just from the fear of bullets, but from the dread of not being able to speak to his own children one last time.“I tried to call home, just in case... but the network was gone,” he said, voice cracking.

The group was later sheltered in a Pahalgam hotel before Nazakat escorted them to the Srinagar Airport the following morning. But even as he ensured their safety, a personal tragedy unfolded: his cousin, Aadil Shah-a pony rider-had been killed in the attack.

“I couldn't attend his funeral,” Nazakat said.“My priority was to get these guests home.”

'Kashmir is Incomplete Without Tourists'

Not far from the chaos, Sajad Ahmad of Ganeshbal received an urgent alert through a WhatsApp group of the local pony association. He and others rushed to Baisaran, fearing the worst.

“We were met with a horrifying scene,” Sajad said.“People crying, blood on the grass, complete panic.”

Without a second thought, Sajad began tending to the injured. In a video now circulating widely online, he can be seen carrying an injured tourist on his back, racing toward help.

“I didn't care about my safety. I just saw someone in pain and knew I had to act,” he said, his voice thick with emotion.“When people are screaming for help, nothing else matters.”

Sajad believes that beyond economics, tourism binds Kashmiris with the rest of the world.“Kashmir is incomplete without tourists,” he said.“They light up our homes, not just with money-but with connection, with understanding.”

He now urges the government to ensure such incidents do not become a norm.“We must protect our guests. This is not who we are,” he added.

