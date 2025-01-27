Industrial Robotics Market To USD 113.10 Bn By 2032 Owing To Surge In Automation And Advanced Technological Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Robotics Market

Industrial Robotics is growing rapidly, fueled by rising automation, AI advancements, and efficiency gains in sectors like automotive and electronics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Industrial Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 39.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 113.10 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Growth and Innovation in the Industrial Robotics Market: Advancements in AI, Automation, and Industry 4.0 TechnologiesThe industrial robotics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of automation technologies across various industries. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital automation are enhancing the capabilities of industrial robots, enabling them to perform complex tasks with greater precision and efficiency. This evolution is particularly evident in the integration of AI, which improves human-machine communication and decision-making processes, leading to more intelligent and adaptable robotic systems.The rise of Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 technologies is further propelling the market, emphasizing automation, interconnectivity, and real-time process optimization. The Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and AI are central to this transformation, enabling seamless integration and enhanced functionality of robotic systems. Additionally, the integration of 5G technologies into collaborative robots is enhancing their performance and expanding their applications across various sectors. The surge in e-commerce has accelerated the demand for industrial robotics in warehousing and logistics, with robots streamlining operations by automating processes such as sorting, picking, packing, and delivery. This trend is fueled by the need for efficiency and reduced lead times to meet consumer expectations for faster deliveries.Get a Sample Report of Industrial Robotics Market @Key Players:➢ ABB➢ DÜrr➢ FANUC➢ YASKAWA➢ KUKA➢ Denso Corporation➢ Mitsubishi Electric➢ Kawasaki Heavy Industries➢ Universal Robots A/S➢ NACHI-FUJIKOSHI➢ Panasonic Corporation➢ Rockwell Automation, Inc.➢ Bosch GmbH➢ Yaskawa Electric Corporation➢ Toshiba Corporation➢ Seiko EpsonRevolutionizing Industries: The Role of AI, Machine Learning, and Advanced Sensors in Industrial Robotics GrowthTechnological advancements are a key factor driving the growth of the industrial robotics market. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced sensors has revolutionized robotic capabilities, enabling them to perform tasks with exceptional precision and adaptability. AI and ML allow robots to learn from data, improving their performance over time and making them more versatile in dynamic environments. Advanced sensors enhance robots' ability to interact with their surroundings, detect potential issues, and adjust operations accordingly. This progress has made robots indispensable in industries such as automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, where speed, accuracy, and consistency are paramount.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Type➢ 6-Axis Robots➢ SCARA➢ Cartesian➢ Articulated➢ Redundant➢ Delta➢ Dual-Arm and ParallelBy Component➢ Robotic Arms➢ End Effectors➢ Drive Units➢ Robot Accessories➢ Controllers➢ Vision Systems➢ SensorsBy Application➢ Palletizing➢ Assembling➢ Welding➢ Material Handling➢ ProcessingBy End User➢ Entertainment➢ Electronics➢ Automotive➢ Rubber & Plastic➢ Food & Beverage➢ Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMarket Insights: Dominance of Articulated Robots and Material Handling Applications in 2023By Type: Articulated robots region dominated with the market share over 28% in 2023. Their popularity stems from their precision and versatility, enabling them to handle a wide range of tasks, including material handling, product assembly, and packaging. These robots are highly adaptable, making them ideal for various industries such as automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Recent advancements in actuators and sensors have enhanced their load capacity and precision. Leading companies like KUKA, ABB, and Fanuc are at the forefront of developing articulated robots with even more advanced capabilities to meet evolving industrial needs.By Application: Material handling region dominated with the market share over 42% in 2023. The demand for more efficient and safe material handling solutions in industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics is driving this trend. Robots used in material handling reduce the need for human labor and help prevent accidents in hazardous environments, such as the transportation of dangerous chemicals. As automation technology continues to evolve, companies like FANUC and Yaskawa are creating specialized robots designed to meet the growing needs of material handling across various sectors.Buy Full Research Report on Industrial Robotics Market 2024-2032 @Regional Trends in Industrial Robotics: Asia-Pacific's Market Leadership and Europe's Growth in Collaborative RobotsAsia-Pacific region dominated with the market share over 32% in 2023. The region's rapid adoption of robotics and automation is driven by major manufacturing nations such as Japan, China, and India. These countries are investing heavily in robotic technologies to boost manufacturing efficiency and meet increasing consumer demand. Rising disposable incomes and growing populations further contribute to the demand for more production, propelling the need for industrial robots. Notably, Japan and China are also focusing on automation and artificial intelligence, which accelerates the growth of their industrial robotics markets.Europe is witnessing notable growth in the use of collaborative robots, or cobots, which are designed to assist human workers. With an emphasis on industrial automation, especially in manufacturing, logistics, and aerospace, the region is increasingly adopting these robots. Cobots are equipped with advanced sensors that allow them to interact safely with human operators, making them ideal for tasks that require human-robot collaboration. This trend of integrating cobots into workplaces is expected to fuel the expansion of the industrial robotics market in Europe, enhancing productivity and efficiency.Recent Developments➢ In February 2024: Olis Robotics formed a partnership with Kawasaki Robotics to accelerate production speeds and reduce downtime costs for clients. This collaboration combines Olis' remote error recovery technology with Kawasaki's robotic systems, resulting in a reduction of downtime costs by up to 90%. The goal is to enhance overall productivity in industrial environments by enabling quicker troubleshooting and faster recovery of operations.➢ In September 2024, KUKA AG announced plans to launch a new KR SCARA robot designed for the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors. The robot boasts a 60 kg payload capacity, maintaining precision, high speed, and accuracy. It will be available in three reach options: 800 mm, 1000 mm, and 1200 mm.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.