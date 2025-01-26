The Only Online Watch Repair School In Japan Goes Global: A New Trend Of Learning Anytime, Anywhere

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JAPAN, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Online Watch Academy, Japan's only online watch repair school, is launching a new course for international students. This program offers watch enthusiasts and those aiming to advance their expertise in watch repair with the opportunity to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary for repairing mechanical watches.

Master professional watch repair techniques from the comfort of your home

Learn top-class, accurate techniques from instructors with over 25 years of watch repair experience, more than 10 years of teaching experience, and hold the highest-level of watch repair certification in Japan. At Online Watch Academy, you'll gain the skills and knowledge needed to disassemble, clean, and assemble mechanical watches with over 700 years of history-all online. Whether you want to master watch repair as a hobby, or enhance your skills for professional use, we are here for you.

Overview:

Watch Repair Basics: This course will teach you the basic skills needed to repair mechanical watches.

Early Bird Registration Period: Applications can be made now.

Payment Starts: Scheduled for early February

Watch Repair Basics Part 1: ¥73,636 (JPY excluding tax)

Total course fee: ¥220,908 ((JPY excluding tax)

*The price may vary depending on the exchange rate at the time of payment.

Participants have the option to purchase each course stage separately (Parts 1, 2, and 3)

During the early registration period, a selection of lessons and content will be available for free viewing.

· Content Access Period: 365 days from the datetime of purchase.

Step-by-step learning: You can improve your skills by progressing through the stages of manual winding, quartz, and self winding watches.

Language: All course content is provided with select content is available with English audio. This course is specially designed for people living outside Japan.

Pre-registration, and Additional Information:



As the only online watch repair school in Japan, the Online Watch Academy wants to bring the joy of watch repair to people all over the world. Take this opportunity to learn watch repair skills and gain a lifelong craft..

Online Watch Academy:

Founded in October 2021

Representative Instructor: Nobukazu Fujimoto

Graduated from the Hiko Mizuno College of Jewelry's watch repair course, and is a first-class watch repair technician. Has been repairing watches for 25 years, and has been teaching watch repair for over 10 years. Has taught over 600 students, and is passing on his watch repair techniques online, passing on his solid and correct techniques to the next generation of watch repair technicians. Currently has his own workshop, Foliot, and is involved in a wide range of watch repairs.

Repair Workshop“Foliot”

