Ceasefire Must Be First Step Toward Secure And Durable Peace Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine maintains its proposal to refrain from striking at least civilian infrastructure. A lasting ceasefire must be the first step toward a reliable peace.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address .

"Ukraine stands by its offer -- at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this. There is an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way: stop missile and long-range drone attacks. That alone would automatically ensure the safety of all civilian infrastructure. A ceasefire – real and lasting – must be the first step toward a secure and enduring peace," Zelensky said.

He said that Ukrainian representatives -- both at the meetings held in Paris and at the meetings scheduled this week in London -- would have a primary task regarding an unconditional ceasefire.

"Peace begins in silence. And only when there is genuine silence, and when people trust the entire negotiation process, can the fundamental issues begin to be resolved," he said.

On Sunday alone, Russian forces violated the ceasefire declared by Russian leader Vladimir Putin 2,935 times.