Japanese Company Ready To Provide Equipment For Reconstruction Work In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Japan's DENZAI, a company specializing in operating heavy-lifting and large-scale equipment, is finalizing preparations to open a representative office in Ukraine and is ready to provide machinery to support reconstruction efforts.

The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine said this following a meeting between the agency's head, Serhii Sukhomlyn, and a delegation from DENZAI, according to Ukrinform.

"One of the key areas of work for the Restoration Agency is the reconstruction of housing, transportation, social, and utility infrastructure in communities and regions affected by Russia's armed aggression. No less attention is given to implementing projects that ensure the stability of Ukraine's energy system. Cooperation with DENZAI will help optimize both time and effort during reconstruction efforts in Ukraine," Sukhomlyn said.

Ukraine to receive around $3B loan from Japan

According to Serhii Nahorniak, a Ukrainian MP and a member of the interparliamentary friendship group with Japan, a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise has already initiated cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to purchase used 350-tonne crawler cranes from DENZAI.

DENZAI's President and CEO Kohki Uemura, in turn, shared the company's experience in executing complex engineering projects around the world. He expressed readiness to provide services for Ukraine and confirmed DENZAI's intention to cooperate in the near future, taking into account Ukraine's specific needs.

DENZAI is one of the largest companies in Asia specializing in engineering solutions for lifting and transporting oversized structures and equipment. The company operates 26 locations in Japan and has offices in 11 other countries. Its fleet includes approximately 530 cranes, including a crawler crane with a lifting capacity of 2,500 tonnes.

Photo credit: Restoration Agency