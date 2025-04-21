Nearly 3,000 Combat Actions Recorded In Half A Day, Enemy Dropped Around 90 Bombs Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of 13:00 on April 21, Russian forces carried out 3,000 shelling attacks and assault operations and dropped almost 90 aerial bombs.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address .

"There were no air raid alerts on Easter, and some sectors of the frontline remained quiet. This proves it is possible – it's possible when Russia chooses to reduce the killing. But even so, this Easter, there were still Russian assaults, strikes, and shelling, there were losses, including among civilians. Today, there have been even more Russian strikes. By just the middle of the day – by 1:00 p.m. – there have already been nearly three thousand instances of shelling, assaults, and other strikes. There were Russian missile launches, Shaheds, nearly 90 aerial bombs, the use of heavy weaponry, and drones. Russian attacks continue across the entire frontline," Zelensky said.

Ceasefire must be first step toward secure and durable peace – Zelensky

He stressed that Russia not only rejected the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire -- first made over a month ago at the negotiations in Jeddah -- but also ignored the most recent proposal to maintain calm after Easter.

"All of this once again shows what Moscow truly wants," Zelensky said.