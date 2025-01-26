Pierre’s TT Restaurant Announces Limited-Edition Black Truffle Menu at InterContinental Dubai Festival City

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 24 January 2025: This January, InterContinental Dubai Festival City unveils a culinary masterpiece with the limited-edition Black Truffle Menu at Pierre’s TT. Available from January 21st to January 31st, 2025, the exclusive menu highlights the exceptional flavors of Black Truffle Melanosporum, expertly crafted by three-Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire in collaboration with Chef de Cuisine Mathieu Balbino. Dinner service is available from 6:30 PM to 11 PM, excluding Sundays.

The menu is a celebration of French culinary artistry, featuring dishes that balance innovation and tradition while showcasing the exquisite aroma and richness of black truffles. Among the highlights are the Salsify Tart with Roasted Sunchokes, which combines delicate textures with the depth of Black Truffle Melanosporum, and the indulgent Tahitian Vanilla Soufflé, paired with crispy French toast and creamy vanilla ice cream. Each dish is thoughtfully created to offer a memorable dining experience for truffle aficionados and gourmands alike.

Speaking about this culinary showcase, Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, stated: "The Black Truffle Menu at Pierre’s TT is a true celebration of fine dining. Chef Pierre Gagnaire’s expertise, paired with the unparalleled flavor of Black Truffle Melanosporum, offers guests an extraordinary experience that transcends the ordinary. This exclusive menu is a must-try for gourmands and food enthusiasts alike."





MENAFN26012025005113011630ID1109129424