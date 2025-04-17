UN-Habitat, UNDP Announce Project To Advance Development In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - UN-Habitat and UNDP, in collaboration with OHCHR, the Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB), and other national partners, have launched the joint project“Pathways to Inclusive Development: Bridging Data, Participation, and Human Rights for the Localisation of the SDGs.”

The project is designed to accelerate the localisation of SDGs in Jordan through data, participation and rights, according to a UN-Habitat statement.

The project, part of the Joint SDG Fund, addresses two“key” challenges facing Jordan: weak disaggregated data and disconnected decision-making. It aims to strengthen participatory data systems and foster coordination between local and national actors for inclusive development.

“This initiative reflects the UN's commitment to partnering with Jordan in placing people at the centre of development. Quality data is the lifeblood of informed decision-making,” said UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Ritsema-Anderson.

“By strengthening participatory data systems and connecting local voices with national planning, we help unlock the full potential of inclusive and sustainable development,” Ritsema-Anderson added.

“By integrating digital tools with human rights-based planning, we are enabling communities to participate and lead in Jordan's sustainable development path,” said Head of the UN-Habitat Jordan Country Programme Deema Abu Thiab.

For her part, Resident Representative of UNDP Jordan Randa Aboul-Hosn welcomed the launch of the project, emphasising that this joint initiative reflects a shared commitment to accelerating progress towards SDGs in Jordan and supporting national development priorities with“greater efficiency and impact.”

The project supports Irbid's urban observatory and national data platforms such as Tanmiah and the Jordan Development Portal to mainstream SDG indicators and enhance policy coherence, according to the statement.

“Our role as co-chair reflects the importance of local finance in transforming development frameworks into real impact,” said CVDB Acting General Manager Mohammad Harahsheh.

Moving forwards, the project is planned to implement pilot activities, capacity-building sessions, and participatory workshops to ensure that all stakeholders engage actively in SDG localisation.