'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Magic On R-Day Eve: Indonesian Delegation Sings Shah Rukh's Superhit At President's Banquet Watch

Ahead of the Republic Day 2025 celebration, Indonesian delegation delighted everyone by performing Shah Rukh Khan's superhit song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

The heartfelt performance by the delegation of the superhit was lauded by several social users. Enjoy the melodious performance of the Indonesian delegation here.

In the video, the Indonesian delegation can be seen enjoying while performing the song. The warm gesture also received positive response from other people present on the ocassion.

The delegation hosted in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapati Bhava included senior Indonesian ministers.

About 'Kuch Kuch Hota' Hai song

The title track from the movie of the same name -- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starred Shah Rukh Kha , Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The directorial debut of Karan Johar was a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas.

The song, composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, was a major hit among the audience and still continues to captivate people.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India. He will grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations as its Chief Guest at Kartvya Path today.

Republic Day Celebration 2025

The grand Republic Day Celebration 202 will begin at 10:30 am at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will join the parade as the Chief Guest. Additonally, an Indonesian contingent will also take part in the parade which will include more than 15 contingents of different Indian Army regiments and auxiliary forces. The grand Republic Day parade 2025 will also include tableau from more than 15 states and different ministries of the Union Government. One of the key highlights of the Republic Day Parade 2025 will be its tri-services command tableau.