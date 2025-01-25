US Secretary Of State Congratulates India On 76Th Republic Day: 'US-India To Be Defining Relationship Of 21St Century'
Date
1/25/2025 10:20:30 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his greetings to the people of India on their 76th Republic Day and said that the partnership between the two continues to reach newer heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the constitution of India, we join them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said.
"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio added.
Further adding, he said , "We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," as quoted by PTI.
India as a sovereign democratic republic is celebrating it 76th Republic Day today. The country will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage at an annual parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday as the country completes 75 years as a Republic.
The theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. President Droupadi Murm will lead the nation in celebrating the momentous occasion and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest. A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia will be participating in the parade. The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes
