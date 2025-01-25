One Injured As Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Veletenske in the Bilozerka community, Kherson region, injuring one person.

The region's military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 18:00, Russian forces shelled Veletenske. Preliminary reports indicate that a 55-year-old man sustained a blast injury during the enemy attack. He is currently receiving medical care, with doctors examining him and providing necessary assistance," the report said.