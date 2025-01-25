Zelenska, Sandu Visit Superheroes School At Cancer Institute

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska and Moldovan President Maia Sandu visited the Superheroes School educational space based on the National Cancer Institute, which is a medical partner of the Oncology Institute in Chisinau.

Zelenska reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

The First Lady noted that "health care, education, jobs for 125,000 displaced Ukrainians, seven tranches of humanitarian aid, support at international platforms, and in the transit of Ukrainian goods – this is far from a complete list of what Moldova is currently doing for Ukraine and Ukrainians."

According to Zelenska, "from the first day of the Russian invasion, this country has been showing what it means to be a good neighbor and a reliable partner."

The country's educational facilities are increasing the number of budget-covered opportunities for training Ukrainian language teachers. There are already over 70 Ukrainian bookshelves in Moldova, which Ukraine has been opening in libraries around the world.

Zelenska expressed hope that Ukrainian audio guides to the country's leading attractions will soon be added.

As part of Sandu's visit to Ukraine, Zelenska emphasized that she was glad to have the opportunity to be introduced to a unique educational project, the Superheroes School, which the Zelenska Foundation is creating in the country's hospitals so that children undergoing long-term treatment do not lag behind the curriculum.

According to Zelenska, out of 17 such spaces operating in 13 cities, six were launched with the support of the Zelenska Foundation. Last year, the Superheroes Schools held 83,000 classes for 10,692 children.

Zelenska announced the opening of at least six new such centers in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Lutsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, and Mukachevo.

The First Lady informed that alongside Maia Sandu she visited one of the schools operating based on the National Cancer Institute, a medical partner of the Oncology Institute in Chisinau.

Zelenska noted that such medical twinning between clinics in Ukraine and around world was initiated at the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

Together with the students, Zelenska and Sandu heard a lesson dedicated to Ukraine's Day of Unity.

Zelenska emphasized Sandu's interest in seeing educational spaces in Ukraine, because years ago, while serving as Minister of Education, she had opened a similar space in the Oncology Center in Chisinau.

Zelenska and Sandu met with children who, throughout their long-term treatment, study at the Superheroes School.

The First Lady published a video of the visit on Facebook, thanking Sandu for the support that Moldova provides to Ukraine and Ukrainians.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived on a working visit to the Ukrainian capital.