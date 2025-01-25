Russia Increasingly Dependent On North Korean Shells CCD
1/25/2025 3:10:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is becoming heavily reliant on artillery shells supplied by North Korea, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.
He stated this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The delivery of North Korea's 170mm M1978 Koksan self-propelled howitzers to Russia, along with their deployment to the Kursk region, highlights the Russian army's loss of heavy artillery and its ongoing shortages. This reliance on Pyongyang underscores Moscow's growing dependence," Kovalenko said.
He noted that North Korean ammunition accounts for a significant portion of Russian artillery supplies. In general, more than 50% of artillery shells and mines used on the front are sourced from the DPRK, with some areas seeing this figure exceed 70%, Kovalenko said.
