S-Africa struck by airport disorder

(MENAFN) South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) and OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) have been dealing with significant disruptions caused by power outages, which led to delays in aircraft landings. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed that a damaged cable affecting CTIA's fuel depot resulted in temporary fuel system issues, but operations were restored using generators while repairs were underway. Although fuel operations resumed, flight schedules were impacted, and diversions were put in place.



ACSA urged to stay updated through the ACSA Mobile App or by contacting their airlines. The company apologized for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their patience.



The issue follows a fire at South Africa's National Petroleum Refiners (NATREF) refinery on January 4, which disrupted fuel production. However, ACSA reported that ORTIA had enough jet fuel for the month of January and is working on securing supplies for February. The airport has 7.6 days' worth of fuel, but some airlines have expressed concerns over restricted fuel availability and are planning alternative refueling stops at other airports.



ACSA has been collaborating with fuel suppliers and stakeholders to address these issues and ensure that airport operations and fuel availability remain uninterrupted.



