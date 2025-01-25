Two Injured In Russian Artillery Shelling Of Nikopol
Date
1/25/2025 6:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the town of Nikopol in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring a man and a woman.
Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="dnipropetrovskaODA/19003" data-width="100%"></script>
"Two people were injured due to enemy artillery shelling of Nikopol. A 48-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," he wrote.
Read also:
Enemy shells Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure
The shelling caused damage to several high-rise buildings, a private house, and a car. Authorities are currently inspecting the affected area.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
MENAFN25012025000193011044ID1109128288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.