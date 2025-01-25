Two Injured In Russian Artillery Shelling Of Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked the town of Nikopol in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring a man and a woman.

Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were due to enemy artillery shelling of Nikopol. A 48-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," he wrote.

The shelling caused damage to several high-rise buildings, a private house, and a car. Authorities are currently inspecting the affected area.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram