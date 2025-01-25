KPMG: Slower Than Expected Interest Rate Cuts To Support Bank Margins In 2025

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Banks should prioritise cost optimisation, data governance, and digital transformation to build a foundation for long-term growth

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2025 – Hong Kong's sector showed signs of recovery in 2024 after a prolonged period of challenges. This positive trend is expected to continue in 2025, with the pace of US rate cuts expected to be slower than many forecasts.

KPMG's latest report, the Hong Kong Banking Outlook 2025 , predicts substantial opportunities for banks that are willing to adapt and innovate, with technologies like Generative AI and virtual assets set to transform operating models. The report provides insights and predictions from KPMG experts regarding the outlook for Hong Kong and highlights key themes for banks to focus on this year, including embracing emerging technologies, staying abreast of ESG trends and keeping pace with regulatory developments.

Paul McSheaffrey, Senior Banking Partner, Hong Kong, KPMG China , says:“2024 marked an improvement for Hong Kong's banking sector, with signs of recovery emerging after a prolonged period of challenges. Driven by policy shifts in the Chinese Mainland, these developments have laid the groundwork for cautious optimism entering 2025. Some green shoots of recovery have been seen, including an uptick in funds raised on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and positive policy measures in the Chinese Mainland aimed at stimulating consumer demand. Thus, we are more optimistic about the prospects of the Hong Kong banking sector during the year.”

For retail and commercial banks, KPMG believes that the pace of interest rate reductions will be slower than many forecasts suggest, which will help banks preserve their margins. For investment banks, the positive policy measures in China are expected to enhance consumer sentiment, thereby fostering capital raising and M&A activity in China, ultimately benefiting Hong Kong.

Jianing Song, Head of Banking and Capital Markets, Hong Kong, KPMG China , says:“As we enter 2025, the environment faced by banks is becoming increasingly complex. However, we believe that this year will bring substantial opportunities for banks willing to adapt and innovate. Emerging technologies, such as Generative AI and virtual assets, have the potential to transform operating models. Through cost optimization, data governance, and digital transformation, banks can navigate their current challenges and build a foundation for long-term growth.”

Resilience remains a key regulatory focus

Resilience against cyber fraud and financial crime will remain a top priority in 2025 as losses experienced by banks and customers continue to make headlines. Meeting regulatory expectations will be crucial, with a strong focus on implementing existing regulations and new resilience requirements. AI adoption will be become a sector-wide topic in financial crime over the next two years, as authorised institutions and regulators gear up to tackle risks and meet regulatory expectations.