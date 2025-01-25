Transformative Liver Transplant and Bone Marrow Transplant Care!

(MENAFN- Vaidam Health) Take advantage of expert liver transplant and bone marrow transplant consultations at the upcoming medical camp on January 28th and 29th, 2025, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.



Don't miss the chance to receive world-class medical care and expert opinions from leading Indian specialists. Vaidam is organising a two-day camp at two distinguished centers in Bishkek.



Consultations with Dr. Shailendra Lalvani, Director and Head of the Department of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery at Shalby Hospital, known for his expertise in complex liver transplant and surgical options, will be held at Teslamed Diagnostic Centre, 95 Gorky Street, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on January 28th and from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on January 29th. The consultation fee is 1000 Soms.



Dr. Satyender Katewa, Director and Head of the Department of BMT and Cellular Therapies at Shalby Hospital, an experienced bone marrow transplant specialist renowned for his compassionate care and cutting-edge solutions for patients requiring specialised treatment, will be available for consultations at the National Oncology Centre, Ulitsa Zhukeyeva-Pudovkina, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on January 28th and from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on January 29th. These consultations are complimentary—no fee required.



With easy access to professional care and therapies, Vaidam Health enhances patients' medical journey experience by connecting them with world-renowned healthcare experts and assistance.





The camp will provide valuable insights and community awareness to enhance patient care in Kyrgyzstan.



Vaidam Health, a global medical tourism company with a goal to connect patients with top-notch medical expertise. With an extensive network of over 500 hospitals across countries like India, Turkey, and Thailand, Vaidam has assisted more than 100,000 patients from over 125 nations.



Contact us at +996505563400 or +91 9971616131 for more details and to book your consultation with leading specialists in liver transplant and bone marrow transplant care.



For any medical inquiries, contact us at +996505563400 or +91 9971616131.



Book now:





