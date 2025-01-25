Fire Breaks Out In Hospital Building In J&K's Poonch

Officials said that this morning fire erupted from one of the room of old Building of Sub-district hospital Mendhar.

Soon a team of and Fire tenders reached the spot and where trying to douse off the fire, reported news agency GNS.

BMO Mendhar Dr Ashfaq Ahmed said that this Building has six working sections, most affected section due to fire was record room then dispensary.

However, other sections have been saved by fire servicemen, who along with police and medical staff are at the spot, he added.

More details awaited.

