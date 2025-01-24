USAID Acting Administrator, Yemen PM Discuss Houthi Provocations
1/24/2025 7:04:44 PM
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Acting Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Jason Gray met Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad bin Mubarak on Friday to discuss the ongoing situation in Yemen and Houthi provocations in the Red Sea.
Both sides also discussed the Houthis' continued detention of humanitarian, international non-governmental organization, and diplomatic staff, according to a statement attributable to the Agency's Acting Spokesperson Shejal Pulivarti.
The Acting Administrator commended Bin Mubarak's ongoing efforts to shore up the banking sector in Yemen.
He reinforced the value of the Republic of Yemen government's relationship with the United States, and that a stable government is essential for the security and prosperity of Yemen, the statement added. (end)
