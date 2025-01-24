Skingenuity Welcomes Susan Frey As VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Susan Frey, SkinGenuity VP of Sales

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SkinGenuity, LLC, a global innovator of targeted regenerative solutions, is pleased to announce it's hired Susan Frey as Vice President of Sales.

SkinGenuity incorporates Nobel Prize-winning advanced Inter-Cell Messenger TechnologyTM (ICM), which harnesses the power of bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes to regenerate skin and hair. In her new role at SkinGenuity, Frey is responsible for overseeing all domestic sale operations. Her primary focus is managing the American sales force to promote the comprehensive line of growth-factor based products for use by clinical professionals including plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists and medical spas.

“Susan is a welcome addition to our rapidly expanding national sales team,” said SkinGenuity CEO, Paul Guilbaud.“We offer a market-leading product collection in regenerative aesthetics and are currently experiencing significant growth. Hiring a seasoned executive like Susan not only enhances our market position, but also ensures satisfaction and success for our clients.”

Frey brings over 20 years of management experience in dermatology, aesthetic, obstetric and gynecological sales.

Frey's team building and leadership abilities, along with her proven ability to cultivate strong client relationships, made her an ideal choice for supervising the SkinGenuity's U.S. sales force. Her proven track record of exceeding sales targets and objectives will be instrumental in the company's success. Her positive attitude, enthusiasm, integrity, high energy and work ethic are a valuable asset to the SkinGenuity team.

About SkinGenuity

SkinGenuity, LLC is a Florida-based company with a global footprint that developed a new form of regenerative medicine for aesthetics that can target specific tissue types and conditions. Its Inter-Cell Messenger TechnologyTM incorporates two Nobel-Prize winning discoveries, bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes. This new breakthrough is known as targeted regenerative medicine. The extensive clinical studies conducted and published in leading journals demonstrates the clear benefits of using targeted growth factors to treat specific conditions. SkinGenuity manufactures a collection of products for skin, hair restoration, eyelash conditioning, vaginal health and other disorders. For more Information, visit .

