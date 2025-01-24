Raintree Systems Acquires Rehab Therapy AI Technology Leader Yoomi Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Raintree acquires Yoomi Health, expanding its AI Center of Excellence and accelerating roadmap to become the leading AI-centric EMR in rehab therapy.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree announced today that it has acquired Yoomi Health, a New York-based leader in AI technologies for rehab therapy organizations. This critical addition to Raintree's product stack will significantly accelerate the Artificial Intelligence and Machine roadmap for Raintree clients. In addition to a series of strategic investments made over the past two years, the Yoomi further's Raintree's commitment to become the leading AI-centric EMR in rehab therapy.

The Yoomi acquisition paves the way for accelerated delivery of AI products that change the paradigm of how rehab therapy EHRs inherently function. Having recently completed an overhaul of its data infrastructure to be optimized for AI applications, Raintree now welcomes the Yoomi team to its rapidly growing AI Center of Excellence to deliver products designed to transform outcomes for practices and patients.

"We are investing heavily to ensure that Raintree leads the EMR field when it comes to therapy-specific AI tools," explained Nick Hedges, Raintree CEO. "We are very excited to welcome the Yoomi team to Raintree as our extensive research suggests they are a step ahead of their competitors in terms of the sophistication of their approach."

"We strongly believe the most critical technology advances defining the future will be based on AI," said Ben Catania, CEO of Yoomi. "Raintree's shared vision that AI will free clinicians, patients, and billing teams from the need to perform manual tasks within traditional software makes them the perfect partner. With Yoomi and Raintree working together to deliver an all-inclusive native EHR AI solution, we will reduce the cost per activity for rehab therapy practices."

"We understand how important it is for clients to have choices when it comes to the current 'scribe-based' technologies that are on the market today, and we intend to continue to keep these partnerships active," explained Sarina Richard, Raintree's Chief Strategy Officer. "However, we also believe that deeply embedding sophisticated AI-driven workflows within our platform provides enhanced functionalities that are simply not possible via a standalone AI vendor integration."

With its acquisition of Yoomi Health and investment in platform transformation, Raintree is not only addressing the industry-wide challenges facing rehab therapy practices today-including declining reimbursements and staff attrition-but investing in a future where AI-centric technology continually adapts to support its clients' success.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and large-sized therapy provider organizations. With a proven track record of success and client satisfaction, Raintree provides solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for adult and pediatric physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and multidisciplinary practices across all treatment settings. Raintree leads the industry in compliance and security, offering the first ONC-certified EHR designed specifically for rehabilitation therapy. To learn more about Raintree, visit

