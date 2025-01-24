India Poised To Become Global Chemical Manufacturing Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 24 (KNN) India's chemical sector is on the cusp of a transformative leap, with leaders and officials urging collaborative efforts to position the nation as a global hub.

At the Chemical Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai, Gujarat's of State for Environment, Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel, emphasised the pivotal role of the chemical sector in India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“The chemical industry must lead the charge in showcasing India as a global manufacturing powerhouse,” Patel stated. He highlighted the importance of engaging the youth in driving this growth while dispelling the notion that investments in the chemical sector inherently exacerbate pollution.

Patel also underscored Gujarat's proactive measures to address environmental concerns, including the government's Deep Sea Project, which tackles industrial waste management.

"This initiative is expected to spur new investments and expansions in Gujarat's chemical clusters," he added. Patel called for a strategic industry-government partnership to achieve net-zero emissions, a goal critical to India's sustainable development ambitions.

Leaders from the industry echoed this vision. Venkatadri Ranganathan, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Chemicals, pointed to the sector's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards as a driving force behind sustainable innovation.

"Digitisation will enhance India's leadership in specialty chemicals and green technologies, especially in the Western region, cementing its status as an industrial hub," Ranganathan said.

Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Carbon, highlighted India's technical expertise and skilled workforce as key enablers for scaling up battery materials production.

“The chemical sector holds the key to unlocking the potential of battery materials manufacturing, which is essential for the global energy transition,” he remarked.

As the chemical industry embraces sustainability and innovation, it stands poised to propel India onto the global stage as a leading manufacturing hub, balancing economic growth with ecological responsibility.

(KNN Bureau)