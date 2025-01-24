Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Device For Cleaning The Surface Of Pool Water (MBQ-606)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved device for cleaning the water surface of a swimming pool," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the STINGRAY SKIMMER. My design eliminates the need to manually remove leaves, twigs, grass clippings, and insects with a long-handled skimmer or net."
The patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to remove debris from the surface of a swimming pool. In doing so, it would keep the water in a swimming pool clean. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also prevents debris from clogging and possibly damaging a pool's filter system. The invention features an automated design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of swimming pools, public pools, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-606, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
