3D-Printed Fire-Resistant Homes Provide New Solution For Wildfire-Prone Communities

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As wildfires continue to ravage California, a groundbreaking innovation is providing with a new level of safety and peace of mind: 3D-printed, fire-resistant homes. The latest example is a 1,200-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in Walnut, California, completed last year by Builtech Group in partnership with RIC . This cutting-edge home is now occupied by Philips and Constance, who are reaping the benefits of its unparalleled protection against fire, termites, and earthquakes.Why 3D-Printed, Fire-Resistant Homes Work:1. Constructed with steel-reinforced concrete and a fire-resistant steel roof, entirely without wood or nails, eliminating combustible materials. Steel-reinforced concrete, commonly used by the military for bunkers and other defensive structures, has become increasingly affordable thanks to advancements in 3D construction technology.2. Non-combustible 3D printing material: Use of Quikrete 's high-pressure printing material that's non-combustible.3. Defensive design: strengthened areas like eave vents and windows, which are traditionally vulnerable to fire.4. Design flexibility of 3D printing allows for thicker walls, thus higher fire-resistant rating, without significant cost increases.As Philips and Constance note,“The 3D-printed house offers unmatched advantages, like fire protection, termite prevention, and earthquake resistance. We hope more people can stay in this kind of house for better protection.”Beyond Walnut, other projects like the 3D-printed home in Redding, built by Emergent 3D, further demonstrate the viability of fire-resistant, 3D-printed structures as practical and sustainable solutions for wildfire-prone communities.About RIC Technology:RIC Technology, headquartered in Fontana, California, is a global pioneer in 3D printing specializing in robotic construction that is transforming the construction and design industry. Leveraging advanced proprietary technology, RIC offers robotic construction solutions that significantly reduce cost, time, and labor, while enhancing productivity. The company's suite of services includes robotic 3D printing, architectural design, tailored material solutions, and expert training and support. Discover the innovative solutions from RIC at .

