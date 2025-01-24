Robotic Radiotherapy Market To Surpass USD 1.15 Billion In 2023 To USD 3.18 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 12.02%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robotic Radiotherapy Market

Driven by Technological Advancements in Precision and Increasing Global Cancer Cases, the Robotic Radiotherapy Revolutionizes Cancer Care

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Robotic Radiotherapy Market size was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.18 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Robotic Radiotherapy Market Thrives with Breakthrough Innovations in Precision Cancer TreatmentThe robotic radiotherapy market is experiencing considerable expansion as a result of technological advancements that enhance treatment precision and effectiveness. Advancements such as image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) and intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) enable healthcare providers to accurately direct substantial radiation doses at tumors, reducing the impact on surrounding healthy tissues. IGRT decreases radiation exposure to healthy tissue by 25%, improving patient quality of life. Robotic systems enhance this by providing a 45% decrease in serious side effects such as xerostomia for patients with head and neck cancer. As more than 50% of cancer patients will need radiotherapy during their treatment, the global demand for robotic systems is rising. AI and machine learning are enhancing treatment planning, refining workflows, and elevating the accuracy of treatments, thereby driving market growth.Get a Free Sample Report of Robotic Radiotherapy Market @Key Players in Robotic Radiotherapy Market.Varian Medical Systems (TrueBeam, Halcyon).Elekta (Flexitron, Versa HD).Accuray Incorporated (CyberKnife, TomoTherapy).Siemens Healthineers (ARTIS, Somatom).Philips Healthcare (Azurion, Ingenia).Hitachi Medical Systems (HTA, Proton Therapy System).C-RAD (Catalyst, C-RAD Sentinel).RaySearch Laboratories (RayStation, RayCare).Brainlab (ExacTrac, Elements).MediTech (Oncology Solutions, Radiotherapy Planning).Bluebird Bio (LentiGlobin, Gene Therapy).Panasonic Healthcare (Medi-Physics, Proton Therapy Solutions).Ge Healthcare (Discovery, Centricity).ViewRay (MRIdian, MLC).Sordina I.P.S. (Sordina System, Radiotherapy Solutions).United Imaging Healthcare (uMI, uCT).Fujifilm Medical Systems (Fujifilm Synapse, Digital X-ray Systems).CMS (CMS Radiotherapy System, Treatment Planning Software).RayCare (RayCare Software, RayStation).Civco Medical Solutions (Civco SRS, CIVCO Shield)Segment AnalysisBy ProductThe software segment held a dominant share of 41% in the Robotic Radiotherapy Market in 2023, owing to the critical role it plays in improving the precision and efficiency of treatments. Therapies are becoming more personalized due to advanced software solutions that allow for better treatment planning, real-time monitoring and data analysis, and enhanced analysis of the patient data by the clinician. Image processing and dose calculation, which can be considered among the essential features of it, optimize the outcome and reduce the side effects. The increase in personalized medicine and enhanced patient care will sustain the segment's leadership expectation.The radiotherapy systems segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by continuous technology development and rising investments in robotic systems. Improvements in robotic arms and imaging mechanisms are making these operations simpler and increasing accuracy. The growing demand for expensive cancer treatment is outpacing the output of healthcare facilities, and with these systems gradually becoming financially viable, healthcare facilities are incorporating these systems for larger volumes leading to the rapid surge in this segment.By End UseThe hospitals segment dominated the radio radiotherapy market with a 58% market share in 2023, owing to their extensive network for advanced-level cancer care. Innovative technology and a multi-specialty cohort of team position hospitals to deliver wide-spectrum radiotherapy assets to a multifaceted patient ecosystem. Their existing infrastructure facilitates the comprehensive incorporation of robotic radiotherapy as part of multimodality treatment protocols (surgical, chemotherapeutic, and supportive). Beyond that, their strong market presence cements their dominance in the segment.The Independent radiotherapy centers segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR 2024 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for patient-centric and accessible cancer care. Patients seeking fast and personal treatment from one of these centers provide them with a very appealing option: Less waiting time than a hospital. Technological innovation and a trend toward more outpatient care have made such centers more feasible. A surge in decentralization and convenience in care solutions the new robotic radiotherapy systems are shifting market share, with independent centers scoring a bigger market share.Need any customization research on Robotic Radiotherapy Market, Enquire Now @Robotic Radiotherapy Market SegmentationBy Product.Radiotherapy system.Software.3D cameras.OtherBy Technology.Linear Accelerators.Stereotactic Radiation Therapy.Particle TherapyBy Application.Prostate Cancer.Breast Cancer.Lung Cancer.Head & Neck Cancer.Colorectal Cancer.Other CancerBy End Use.Hospital.Independent Radiotherapy CentersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the market and accounted for 42% of the market share of the Robotic Radiotherapy Market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region across the period, 2024 to 2032. This supremacy is the result of established healthcare infrastructure, heavy investment in medical technology, and high numbers of cancer patients. Notably, the United States is likely to have the highest number of patients with lung and breast cancer and the most widespread utilization of robotic radiotherapy systems at prestigious medical facilities, such as MD Anderson Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic. Partnerships that ensure technological integration, like that between Varian Medical Systems and top healthcare partners, are also helping support the region's innovation and development, cementing North America's place at the forefront of robotic radiotherapy.Recent Developments.In June 2024, Apollo Cancer Centres introduced advanced robotic radiotherapy powered by Accuray's CyberKnife System, providing cancer patients with highly precise, non-invasive treatment options. This collaboration is focused on improving patient outcomes through state-of-the-art technology..In June 2024, researchers at King's College Hospital utilized a custom-designed robot to deliver targeted radiation therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, marking a significant advancement in standard eye care treatment.Buy Full Research Report on Robotic Radiotherapy Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Robotic Radiotherapy Market by Product8. Robotic Radiotherapy Market by Technology9. Robotic Radiotherapy Market by Application10. Robotic Radiotherapy Market by End Use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Radiotherapy Market Size, Share & Growth ReportMedical Robots Market Size, Share & Growth Report

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.