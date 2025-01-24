عربي


Avolta Launches Share Buyback Program


1/24/2025

Avolta launches share buyback program
Avolta AG launches its previously announced public share buyback program of up to CHF 200 million on January 27, 2025. This strategic initiative aims to enhance shareholder value in line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy.

Further information about the program can be found here.

For further information:

CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
Global Head
Investor Relations 		Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28
... ...

Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
