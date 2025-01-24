Israeli Occupation Ecalates Its Assault On Jenin

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five Palestinians were tonight as the Israeli continued its assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the third straight day.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported three individuals from Al-Jalama military checkpoint after they were assaulted by occupation forces. Two others were injured by live ammunition shrapnel at a shelter for displaced residents from the camp and were taken to the hospital.

Occupation forces detained several residents in Al-Kharrouba neighborhood after raiding a house and subjected them to on-spot interrogation.

In Jenin refugee camp, local sources reported that occupation forces set homes ablaze and blocked civil defense teams from reaching the area to extinguish the fires.

A curfew was imposed on camp residents, and hundreds of families were forced to leave their homes under threat at gunpoint. The occupation opened a single exit, requiring residents to pass through cameras for iris and facial scans before reaching Al-Awda Roundabout west of the camp. The camp remains under heavy siege, with all entrances sealed off, as occupation forces threaten to demolish and bulldoze more homes.

The occupation forces also cut power to Jenin refugee camp and large parts of surrounding area, causing electricity outages at Jenin Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital. They further prevented electricity company crews from repairing the grid.

The ongoing assault on Jenin city, its refugee camp, and nearby town of Burqin has left 12 Palestinians dead, dozens injured, and caused extensive destruction to the area's infrastructure.

