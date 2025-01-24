ASSA ABLOY Acquires Invue In The US

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired InVue, a US-based provider of precision-engineered connected asset protection and access control solutions. The company enables tailormade security solutions to a broad spectrum of industries and retailers.

"I am very pleased to welcome the InVue team to ASSA ABLOY. This delivers on our strategy to grow our business through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"InVue is a global provider at the forefront of innovative security solutions for protecting assets in the retail business. InVue is an excellent addition to Global Solutions, the acquisition will expand our core capabilities across access control and asset protection globally. I look forward to working with InVue's successful and experienced team," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

InVue was founded in 1986 and has some 260 employees. The main office is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, US.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MUSD 165 (approx. MSEK 1,850) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: [email protected]

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

