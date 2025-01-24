U.S., NATO Urge Ending Russia-Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the importance of ending the Russia-Ukraine war, and the need for a peaceful solution.

This came in a phone call between Rubio and Rutte late Thursday, during which the former detailed U.S. President Trumpآ's immediate foreign policy priorities, Spokesperson of the White House Tammy Bruce said in a press statement.

During the phone conversation, Rubio reinforced the U.S. commitment to NATO and the continued importance of the Alliance to international security, Bruce said.

The Secretary and Secretary General Rutte discussed the importance of having capable defense allies and real burden sharing, and agreed that the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are inextricably linked and on the need for greater cooperation and understanding between regions, the spokesman added. (end)

