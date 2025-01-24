J&K's Umar Reveals Why He Didn't Celebrate Rohit's Wicket
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) MUMBAI- It was a“prized wicket” for Umar Nazir Mir but being a fan of Rohit Sharma, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer said he could not bring himself to celebrate the high-profile dismissal in the Ranji Trophy clash against defending champions Mumbai here on Thursday.
The 31-year-old rattled Mumbai with his 4/41 on the opening day of their Group A clash and among those he sent back was the India captain, whose prolonged lean run continued in his first Ranji appearance in a decade.
Nazir used the moisture on a fresh wicket here at the BKC Ground to great effect, dismissing Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (12), Shivam Dube (0) and Hardik Tamore (7) along with Rohit in a display of fine seam bowling.
“A good ball is a good ball against any player, you don't look at the stature of the player, but Rohit Sharma's wicket is a big one, I am happy,” Nazir told media after the end of play.
“The first thought in my mind was...I did not celebrate, as a fan of Rohit Sharma. I know he is something, even though I dismissed him. I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma.
“(Even) if we win this game, it would be a proud moment because India's captain is playing in the opposition,” added Nazir, who was a member of the J&K side which beat a star-studded Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy clash here at the Wankhede Stadium a decade ago.
Apart from moving the ball sideways, Nazir said hitting the right length at a spot just ahead of the good length was the right approach on the first day here which helped him produce extra bounce too, that ended Rohit's stay after 3 runs off 19 balls.
“When you dismiss an international player, it is always a prized wicket. There was some help from the surface, I tried to bowl in right areas. Rohit Sharma is a big name and his wicket was important for us and for me, personally, as well,” he said.
