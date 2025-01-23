KPMG In Singapore Introduces Strategic Guide To Boost Digital Talent And Inspire Green Innovation Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
SINGAPORE
Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - KPMG in Singapore (KPMG) has launched a strategic guide,
Advancing Digital Sustainable Talent for the Future, to support local businesses in developing digital talent while embedding sustainability into their operations. Created with contributions from the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and the Singapore Computer Society (SCS) Sustainable Tech SIG, the guide is closely aligned with national priorities such as the Forward Singapore exercise and the Singapore Green Plan 2030.
