(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Britney Stevens

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – A sum of US$30 million has been allocated by the to upgrade school laboratories across Jamaica, with the goal of improving the quality of education and preparing students for careers in the sector.

Minister of education, skills, youth, and information, senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, disclosed at the Health and Wellness Career and Employment Fair on January 22, at the University of The West Indies, Mona Campus.

Senator Dixon argued that the initiative would equip students with the necessary tools to enter health-related professions, to address the growing demand for skilled workers in the sector.

“Many of our labs currently lack the equipment they need, and during this year, we will be spending US$30 million to equip all of our labs,” the minister of education stated.

The focus will be on Biology, Chemistry, and Physics laboratories, ensuring that students have access to advanced resources that will facilitate smooth transition into various health sector careers.

The expo, which ends on January 23, is a joint effort between the ministries of education and health. The initiative also seeks to introduce secondary school students to promising career paths in health and wellness.

More than 100 schools are participating, reflecting a strong interest in aligning education with the evolving needs of the workforce.

This investment in laboratories is part of the government's broader strategy to foster economic growth through human capital development, ensuring that students are adequately prepared for the demands of a rapidly changing job market.

The post Jamaica: US$30M allocated to upgrade laboratories in schools appeared first on Caribbean News Global .